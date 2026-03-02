it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Don Sergio Fuego's avatar
Don Sergio Fuego
Mar 2

True wisdom often reveals itself when we stop trying to be the architects of our reality and instead become its humble witnesses. To cherish the 'childish' is to protect the purity of the moment from the dust of cynical routine. When we set aside our preconceived notions, we find that life is not a problem to be solved, but a flow to be joined.

This state of unburdened presence allows us to be an open vessel for the light that a finished, rigid perfection could never contain. It is in this 'not-knowing' that we truly begin to see the divine spark in every encounter and find the courage to remain beautifully incomplete.

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Andala's avatar
Andala
Mar 2

Yes! Story of my life (!!!) but now I’m at an older stage & I can be a peaceful homebody, flower grower, cat lady, baby blanket maker & that is all play for me!

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