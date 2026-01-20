You can only be loved by the people who understand you, in order to understand someone you need to know them. In order to know someone you need to spend time with them.

Every person who spends their free time with you is essentially getting to know you, getting to understand you and when they let go of themselves they eventually can take a shot at loving you

True love embraces you with open arms, flaws included

The person who is perfect for you isn’t perfect

But who needs perfect when someone is willing to suffer for you, willing to die for you, willing to live for you? Isn’t that better than perfect? And if it isn’t, what is?Aren’t ancient buildings so beautiful due to the fact that they are still standing and proud despite of their cracks?

The only imperfection that counts would be a lack in effort, as without it, without putting time, money, or even putting other friendships at stake, what would that love really mean?

Is it just a convenience? Love in my opinion shouldn’t be convenient, it should be completely indifferent to factors like money or distance. True love should transcend these things, it should be something with a priority so high that you would be completely indifferent for the costs, that you wouldn’t even notice them.

Maybe when you’re undeveloped, when you are still full of flaws, maybe the person who is willing to take the gamble with you then, when they see potential in you that you don’t even see yourself yet. I think there is quite some beauty in choosing for someone who you see a potential hero in.

But still “potential” what if it just isn’t in the cards for you? And what if there actually is potential for you to be a societal success, but that just isn’t the thing that you want to spend your life achieving? Shouldn’t the only potential that the right person would be concerned with is if you actually become who yourself more?

To help you to follow your path, to give you the courage to become the person they want to become? Not wanting you to become rich, but to become a wealthy soul, a soul rich and happy. And besides that putting in effort not only to become more authentically yourself but also to be more happy.

Perhaps seeing someone strive to make you happy, perhaps it is just that striving, the effort that warms your heart the most. Even more than any of the things they can give you. They would be able to give you anything and you would not even have to care about the present, just that the fact that they thought of you, that they deemed you worthwhile. When the effort alone brings more joy than any of the the actual things they do, that is when I think you can really speak of true love.