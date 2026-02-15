it's philosophy

it's philosophy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andala's avatar
Andala
Feb 15Edited

This is some really different & great advice. I loved fiction books when I was younger (now 73), but for decades have only read non-fiction about conspiracy happenings & physical/emotional/mental health. I have the perfect fiction book that I’ve saved for a few years “in case the internet goes down” & it’s written by my niece……OK, I got the book out, started reading it, & put it on my coffee table. It’s wonderful already!

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 it's philosophy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture