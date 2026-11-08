Heidegger famously introduced the concept of being-towards-death: your existence is directed to and experienced in relation to death. For the German philosopher, this is not one mode of being among many: as long as we exist, we exist towards our death, whether we face it or flee from it. But I do think that facing it is one of the most revealing ways of…
Remember You Will Die, but Not All the Time
Facing death, Heidegger says, frees us from what doesn’t matter. A child crying at hide and seek shows what that can cost.
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