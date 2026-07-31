it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Carolyn B's avatar
Carolyn B
Jul 31

I think you're onto something fresh- that people are chasing beauty and not success as defined by money or abundance. Good observation.

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🦆 William Melgar's avatar
🦆 William Melgar
Jul 31

Always you write just very nice and warm stuff bro! Bringing me ailment to my day right now

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