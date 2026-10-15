During Joseph Folley’s book club I made a comparison to Ivan Karamazov from Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov and Bazarov from Fathers and Sons by Turgenev. The reason I compared the two was because of their shared faith in rationality, holding in aspiration to become just as indifferent to feelings as the laws of physics are, the most striking factor they held in common was how they miserably failed to obey this belief. These non-practicing rationalists were actually easily swept by the tide of emotion leading their actions to not even be a fraction as predictable as their ideal mathematical constants were.

Folley responded with a very interesting remark, how after Ivan Karamazov left his hometown he was sure nobody would miss him being there, but the one who would actually end up missing him, was himself. This observation wandered in my mind for quite some time; how big is the distance between a person and his beliefs, how big is the distance between a person and his very own actions?

In Crime and Punishment, again by Dostoevsky, Raskolnikov, partly with the same rational justifications as the Russian characters mentioned before, murders an old pawn broker. In his mind he did the right thing, he thought that he was sure he did the right thing, but no matter how refined or elegant the theory behind his justifications were and even if he could mathematically prove that Napoleon would have done the exact same as he did, he still couldn’t live with what he had done. No one, in the entire novel, has made him suffer as much as he did, no one was as horrified by the blood on his hands as he was himself.

I couldn’t help but imagine an ever present witness, an ever luring judge gazing through his eyes, the eyes of the defendant only to then persecute him for all the misery he caused. Whether he himself agreed with the sentence wasn’t of importance to the personal courthouse Raskolnikov seemed to host inside his mind. He did what he did and would be judged nevertheless.

Often we try to act more morally correct around others; we behave when people are present and as soon as we are alone with ourselves we can finally let go of the bonds of ethics. No one can judge you then right? The only person left to then judge you is yourself.

Don’t people painfully underestimate the influence their own bad actions, only witnessed by themselves, can have on their self-image? They think they’re lucky that they didn’t get caught with whatever sin they committed, when they already got caught by themselves.