it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Ömercan Kaçar's avatar
Ömercan Kaçar
Sep 14

Well-written piece! I’m enjoyed to read it in Chisinau :)

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Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
Sep 14

What struck me and kept ringing bells in my head was the idolisation of the Tsarism being built on the church.

Same pattern showing up everywhere 🥲💔

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