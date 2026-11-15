Fathers and Sons: from Romanticism to utilitarianism

The intelligentsia of the 1860s was different from the generation before it: more radical, and quicker to turn to violence. The word nihilist, which would be used for the members of this new generation, was older than Turgenev’s Fathers and Sons (1862), but the novel made it famous. In the book, Turgenev showed the generation gap between the liberal and idealistic generation, the “fathers” of the 1840s, which included Turgenev himself and Dostoevsky, and the new generation, whose norms and values he described using the term “nihilism”.

Ilya Repin, Ivan Turgenev , 1874. State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow.

The main character of the book, Bazarov, embodied the young nihilist generation. Bazarov’s nihilism is best characterised by radical materialism, dedication to the natural sciences, and the rejection of every authority and principle. According to him, anything that tells us nothing about the material world is useless. The Church, institutions, emotional life, art, and romance are all worthless in his eyes. He is blunt, and he dismisses every emotion as romantic nonsense.

Pyotr Boklevsky, Bazarov, an illustration to Fathers and Sons , before 1897.

In the story, he travelled through rural Russia with Arkady, a young man who looked up to him. Bazarov did his scientific research by dissecting frogs and spent the rest of his time arguing with Arkady’s father, Nikolai Kirsanov, and his uncle, Pavel Kirsanov, about their romantic and more traditional norms and values.

Bazarov made it clear that the older men’s belief in liberal, aristocratic values and their appreciation for Pushkin’s poetry were useless, and that they would be better off spending their time reading a scientific book or studying the internal organs of a frog. This caused tension between the older Kirsanovs and the two young men. Eventually, having had enough of the Kirsanovs, Bazarov left with Arkady for the provincial town, where they met Anna Sergeyevna Odintsova, a rich young widow, and from there for her estate, Nikolskoye.

There, the young gentlemen got to know Anna and her younger sister, Katya Sergeyevna. Anna and Bazarov got along well. Both were orderly and practical, and they shared a level-headed outlook on many matters. Their closeness and Anna’s beauty made Bazarov fall in love with her. He wanted to suppress the feeling, which to him was only a romantic distraction, but he could not, and in the end he told her. She did not return his love. The cold materialist who wanted nothing to do with sentiment had been swept up by it after all.

Bazarov’s situation grew worse. He fell out with Arkady: he sensed that Arkady no longer saw him as his mentor, and that he had come to fear and resent him and his ideals. The two former companions went their separate ways. Bazarov returned to his parents’ estate, while Arkady stayed at Nikolskoye with Katya, whom he would marry.

During the autopsy of a peasant who had died of typhus, Bazarov cut himself with his knife, and the wound became infected.

Bazarov fell ill. He immediately understood what was happening to him and what his fate would be. He tried to stay level-headed about it, but he could not easily rationalise away his own impending death. He was merely a sick organism, one that was now on the verge of dying. However well he understood this, he could not take in the infinity of death. Even then, he did everything in his power to avoid falling into romantic nonsense. Understandably, he failed: it was too much for him. A few days after the autopsy, he died.

Bazarov also embodied the raznochintsy, educated young men of mixed, non-noble origin who had grown up reading the works of writers from the intelligentsia of the 1840s, including Dostoevsky, Turgenev, and Belinsky, who was a major source of inspiration. Another characteristic of the raznochintsy was a certain ruthlessness and hardness of character, as well as a contempt for art.

The cultural critic Pisarev, rather than seeing Bazarov as a warning or a failure, embraced him as a hero. He praised Bazarov’s rejection of all principles and his commitment to science, and he celebrated him as a man who stood above the masses, who did not need conventional morality and could decide for himself what he should and should not do. In some ways, Pisarev’s Bazarov anticipates Nietzsche’s Übermensch. Pisarev made the Bazarov type popular among the intelligentsia.

Nihilism: from theory to terror

In 1860 Chernyshevsky published a philosophical essay, The Anthropological Principle in Philosophy, in the journal The Contemporary. It set out to explain human nature in materialist terms. According to Chernyshevsky, all human beings were subject to the laws of nature. Every desire, he argued, came from earlier thoughts, actions or events, never from a spontaneous free will. There was no free will: every human being was determined by what came before. Chernyshevsky was a determinist.

Nikolai Chernyshevsky, about 1859.

Human beings, in his view, are driven by desire and do everything to get as much pleasure as they can for themselves. But because they are rational, he argued, they can be “enlightened”: they can learn that the greatest and most lasting pleasure comes from aligning their own interests with those of the majority. They would then act selflessly out of self-interest, and their selfish motives would be fulfilled through cooperation. The theory became known as rational egoism, and it was the basis of the ideas of the Russian intelligentsia in the 1860s.

Another essay by Chernyshevsky that influenced the Russian intelligentsia of the 1860s concerned art and was entitled The Aesthetic Relations of Art to Reality (1855). The essay argued that “beauty is life”: art should not try to outdo reality, but reproduce real life, explain it and pass judgement on it. This could, for example, involve drawing attention to inequality through art. Art should therefore have a practical purpose and serve an activist role. This differed from the way art had been viewed in previous decades by the intelligentsia, which had still been primarily influenced by German idealist philosophers such as Schelling and Hegel and viewed art as an end in itself, with beauty at its centre. For Chernyshevsky, art was merely a substitute used to fill the void caused by the inability to satisfy material needs. Art was nothing more than a coping mechanism, and if it had any use, that use was to serve social purposes.

Another influence was Pisarev and his utilitarianism. According to him, nothing but personal taste kept people like Bazarov from killing and robbing. In his eyes such acts would lie beyond good and evil, and the only measure would be utility. Pisarev later argued, in his essay “The Thinking Proletariat” (1865), that Bazarov could have lived according to his ideals if he had been surrounded by fellow Bazarovs. He was an unfinished character. Chernyshevsky would eventually create a fully realised Bazarov in his 1863 novel What Is to Be Done?, a character who would represent the “new man”.

Chernyshevsky set out to correct Turgenev’s portrait of the nihilist and to show the future that lay ahead of the “new people”. His completed Bazarov is Rakhmetov, whom the novel describes as a superior human being. He comes from an aristocratic family but rejects all the comforts and luxuries of his background and instead lives as an ascetic revolutionary with extreme discipline. He once spent a whole night on a felt mat studded with nails, to test himself. To prepare for the revolution he built up his strength with gymnastics, hard manual labour and a diet of almost raw beefsteak, and he read only the books he considered original. Rakhmetov was meant as the model revolutionary, and he inspired many young revolutionaries, Lenin among them.

In the book, Chernyshevsky also introduces the characters Lopukhov and Kirsanov, who find themselves in situations similar to those of Bazarov and Arkady. Because they follow rational egoism, they overcome the problems they meet, unexpected love among them, and stay loyal to their ideals: unlike Bazarov’s, their ideals survive the test of emotion. In the novel, rational egoism is the key to living, and the road to paradise, which the heroine, Vera Pavlovna, sees in a dream as the Crystal Palace.

Philip Henry Delamotte, Progress of the Crystal Palace at Sydenham , 1854. The novel names this building: in Vera Pavlovna’s dream, the palace of the future has one hint in the present, the palace on Sydenham Hill. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

The socialist utopia envisioned by Chernyshevsky in Vera Pavlovna’s dream was, just like that of the intelligentsia of the 1840s, a utopia based on Fourierism. These ideas of a utopia, rational people who transcended conventional morality, and determinism would remain theoretical for the time being, but throughout the 1860s they would increasingly be put into practice.

In place of heaven, a Crystal Palace, and in place of God, a “new man”.

The best example of a practising nihilist influenced by Chernyshevsky’s ideas was Sergei Nechayev. He had handed out pamphlets that tried to incite students to violence against the state, and he was a very different man from the theorists before him. Yet he embodied their ideas. In his Catechism of a Revolutionary, a pamphlet he may have written with the anarchist Bakunin (historians disagree about Bakunin’s share), he transformed Bazarov’s fictional rejection of all authority into a doctrine.

In this text, he explains how a revolutionary should behave. According to Nechayev, virtue consists of everything that serves the revolution, and he reduces morality to a measure of how useful a particular action is to the revolution. The revolutionary must purge himself of his individuality, his feelings, his possessions, and even his name. Like morality itself, he is merely a means to an end: the revolution.

Nechayev himself had formed a secret society called People’s Retribution, organised in cells of five. One of its members was a student named Ivan Ivanov. Ivanov reportedly began to doubt Nechayev’s authority within the group and considered leaving. Nechayev allegedly convinced four other members that Ivanov was going to betray them and therefore had to be killed. After the murder, it became clear that Nechayev’s real motivation had been to bind the other members to him. Once they had committed a murder together, they could no longer leave the group.

Nechayev was radical in how far he took his utilitarianism, and in how openly he embraced it. According to him, any threat could be eliminated by any means necessary. Blackmail, lies, and murder were all justified. He had also invented a lie for his group, claiming that a central committee was operating throughout Russia and that he represented their branch of the network. This lie, too, was meant to bind the members more closely to him.

One member of the group asked Nechayev what gave them the right to eliminate Ivanov. Nechayev replied that there should be no question of rights. They simply had to fulfil their duty to eliminate every possible threat, and that was the only justification they needed. Camus, who tells this story in The Rebel (1951), comments that when revolution is the only value, there are no more rights, only duties.

These nihilist thinkers, and the revolutionaries after them, were all atheists. Yet none of them seems to have given up the idea of paradise, or of something transcendent. They tried instead to build it in the physical world: in place of heaven, a Crystal Palace, and in place of God, a “new man”.

Dostoevsky and nihilism

In 1849, after spending several months imprisoned in the Peter and Paul Fortress, Dostoevsky was sentenced to death. He learned of his sentence only when he was already standing with his friends in front of a group of soldiers, and he had a few minutes to prepare. Standing beside Speshnev, he said, “We shall be with Christ,” to which Speshnev, his former mentor, replied only, “A little dust.” The soldiers pointed their rifles at the men, but then the drums beat the retreat, the men at the posts were brought back, and a decree was read out: the Tsar had spared their lives. His sentence was commuted. He had to spend four years, from 1850 to 1854, doing katorga (penal labour) in the prison at Omsk, in Siberia, followed by five years of military service. He did not return to Saint Petersburg until December 1859.

The new ideas of the intelligentsia frustrated Dostoevsky. Their beliefs about human nature and ethics clashed with the worldview he had come back with. He believed that human beings valued their freedom above all and would do anything to keep it. He also believed that Christian morality, founded on love and self-sacrifice, was necessary for both the individual and society to function.

Vasily Perov, Fyodor Dostoevsky , 1872, painted while he was writing Demons . State Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow.

Even so, he could sympathise with radical thinkers, and, especially just after his own release, he did not want to push them away. But he was bound to clash with their theories. He rejected Chernyshevsky’s philosophy of art and his idea that art was merely a coping mechanism for dealing with dissatisfaction arising from the material world. Another difference was that Chernyshevsky believed human beings found fulfilment and happiness through the satisfaction of their material needs, whereas Dostoevsky believed that genuine fulfilment and happiness could only be found in the spiritual world.

Above all, he believed that the nihilists were too ambitious in their utopian goals and wanted to take too many great steps at once. Slowly his tolerance for the radicals ran out. In The Insulted and Injured (1861), the cynical Prince Valkovsky can already be read as a parody of rational egoism. This criticism of nihilistic thought and its consequences would develop further in Notes from Underground and in his “Big Five”: Crime and Punishment, The Idiot, Demons, The Adolescent, and The Brothers Karamazov.

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