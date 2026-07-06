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Emily Pf's avatar
Emily Pf
Sep 18

There is nothing permanent. Rich people don't even have to keep s label of Depression or Bipolar. Naturopaths can get them off medication and they aren:t forced to deal with constant psychiatric appointments or stigma. It really is an lying hoe people see diagnosed as unchangeable. Psychiatric Disorders are just like any other disorder of the body like cancer or diabetes and one day scientists will find keys to really treating these problems.

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Midlander Paul's avatar
Midlander Paul
Jul 18

Yes brilliant points,common sense spoken

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