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Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
Feb 12

Interesting. This has me questioning my "level" of kindness to the real people around me that I've been dishing out recently. Worth looking into. Thank you for this piece.

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See's avatar
See
Feb 13

Hello~ a kind spirit flows throughout your writing and I appreciated you sharing it. 💫Sonya anderson

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