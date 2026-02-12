I think most of us try to become a better person. When wanting to be a better person, the first thing that often comes to mind (to me atleast) is being more kind to other people. However in our competitive society kindness isn’t always seen as a virtue. It is more often seen as a sign of weakness. Which to me is a pity.

The word “kind” comes from the word “kin”, which means your family or relatives. So to be kind means to treat someone as if they’re the same as you, like they’re family.

Imagine you see an old man trying to cross the street, you go up to him and help him crossing it. Afterwards he’s smiling, because someone took the time out of their day in order to help him. To me those acts of kindness are the most beautiful thing that us humans can do, it shows me why we’re getting up everyday, why life is worthwhile.

In an increasingly more competitive world, where people more and more reduce themselves to the number on their bank account, it seems to me that being kind to others is more important than ever. By being kind you let that mask of the busy, ambitious career man slip. For one moment you’re just a human being who is kind to another. Without any of the fancy titles and tools you use to distance yourself from them.

It is like active love. By trying to see the good in others you also start seeing more goodness in yourself and eventually the world.

However it takes strength, there are ofcourse people who reject you acting this gracious with them, seeing it as a sign of weakness. My advice would be to let them. I think that by being kind even though it can have negative consequences is a sign of true virtue and strength. Knowing that you may lose some respect and going ahead with it nevertheless, as you don’t want to betray yourself and who you are. Is to me true bravery.