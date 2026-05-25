it's philosophy

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Ramona Moth's avatar
Ramona Moth
Jul 10

I'm happy to have read this ! especially liked the Vienna anecdote . your observation that we often only recognize happiness once it is absence felt very true to me. I also loved the ending.

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Mona Sinclair's avatar
Mona Sinclair
May 27

Beautiful work. Venice is my favourite city as well. Thank you for sharing this post.

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