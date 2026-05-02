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Love, Lydia.'s avatar
Love, Lydia.
May 9

I love this!!! The importance of language is so vital to connect with others!

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AD. II's avatar
AD. II
May 9

I found your page just about 40 minutes ago, and within that time, I've gone through most of your articles and i love every one of them. A few days ago i had in mind to write an article on a topic very similar to this one, so it i was particularly surprised to find this article.

I very much agree with you on this. There's a lot of things we feel that can be very difficult to express with words—language. Sometimes it's only through shared experiences of a particular feeling/emotion that true understanding between people can be achieved.

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