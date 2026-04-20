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Ndibe Favour's avatar
Ndibe Favour
Apr 22

🔥 🔥💪

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Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
Apr 21

And the fact that languages are limiting and boxing too! The fact that we only think in one language even if we're masters of 20 is proof that context-awareness is a whole different ball game because languages come with structures. The English language mental structures and pattern varies greatly from the Chinese. When we think in English and use English, we experience a different reality from someone who thinks in French and speaks French. Language is tied to culture too. So yeah. Life is too vast and subjective for us to make full meaning/understanding of it. It's just not possible.

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