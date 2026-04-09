it's philosophy

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Identity Theology
Apr 12

That is odd -- I do not recall having received this in my inbox!

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Abam-ihe
Apr 11

One essential quality of good writing and philosophy is its ability to evoke, cause the reader to think and ponder on a situation I.e act as a midwife.

I think I have mused on this sometime but I got clarity just going through this. Enjoyed the last paragraph best.

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