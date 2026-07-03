it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
Jul 9

This is why I always tend to overexplain in my voice notes

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Moon Sea's avatar
Moon Sea
Jul 4

You should try reading Aristotle’s Nichomachean Ethics. He kind of touches on this with his idea of virtue being the mean between two extremes of vice

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