You have probably written this list. The decision is a real one, a job in another city, say, or whether to stay with someone, and you have done everything a sensible person is supposed to do: you have asked friends, read what there was to read, and put the reasons for on one side of the page and the reasons against on the other. A week later you wrote it again, because the first version had settled nothing. The second settled nothing either, and by the third the conclusion seems obvious: you have not thought enough yet, so you think some more.

Behind that conclusion sits an idea so ordinary that we hardly notice we hold it. Look before you leap. We read the menu, and then we order; we visit the flat, and then we sign; first we find out how things are, and only then do we decide what to do about them. Knowing comes first, acting second.

But which comes first: knowing the world or acting in it? Johann Gottlieb Fichte, writing at the end of the eighteenth century, thought we have the order the wrong way round, and I think his reasons explain why the list settles nothing.

Called to act

Fichte was born in 1762 in a village in Saxony, the eldest son of a poor family of ribbon weavers, and became famous overnight in 1792, when a book widely taken for Kant’s turned out to be his. The question he inherited from Kant was ours. Kant had divided the work of reason in two, knowing “what is” and representing “what ought to be”, and had already given the second a certain priority. In one example, a prince orders a man, on pain of immediate death, to bear false witness against an honest man. The man may not dare to promise that he would refuse, but he must admit that he could: “He judges, therefore, that he can do something because he is aware that he ought to.” About our own freedom, then, the ought teaches us what no theory could prove. Fichte went much further. For him the practical, the part of us that strives and acts, is the ground of everything else, knowing included.

Johann Gottlieb Fichte, drawn by Friedrich Bury in 1801.

He thought Descartes had put the weight in the wrong place. “I think, therefore I am” makes thinking what we are, but “one does not necessarily think when one is”, Fichte objected, “though one necessarily is when one thinks”: thinking “is not the essence at all”, only one of the ways our being is determined. What we are underneath our thinking, he called Streben, the striving, an activity that goes out from the self “into the indeterminate and the infinite” and would go on forever if nothing stopped it.

In 1800 he published a short book, The Vocation of Man, whose preface says it was not meant for professional philosophers, and there the whole position fits in one sentence:

We do not act because we know, but we know because we are called to act.

Practical reason, he adds, is the root of all reason.

No striving, no object

Something does stop the striving. Fichte calls it the Anstoss, a push or a knock, usually translated as the check, and he is careful about what does the pushing. What pushes is not yet a thing, a door or a table out there, since a thing is already something known. The push is the self’s first encounter with its own limits, felt before it is understood. Only afterwards, as the feeling becomes a sensation and the sensation the picture of an object, does the self explain the push to itself as a world, which is why, for Fichte, the world is first something we run into and only later something we look at.

“No striving, no object,” Fichte wrote in the sheets he had printed for his students at Jena, and a few pages later he turned the thought round: “That which is not resisted is not a striving.” In German the sentence holds a pun that English loses, since to resist, widerstreben, is literally to strive against. A self that met no resistance, with the power to cause whatever it wanted, “would not be an I”. We need the world to push back to be anyone at all.

Before a newborn knows anything about milk, or a mother, or a room, it is hungry: a want that does not yet know what it wants. Fichte has a word for that state, longing, “a drive towards something completely unknown, which reveals itself only through a need, a discomfort, an emptiness”. The breast and the arms that come and go are not things the child first knows and then wants; they arrive as the shape of what answers its wanting, and of what refuses it. The limit, in this picture, is a mere catalyst: the wanting was there before it.

Georges de La Tour, The New-born , 1640s, oil on canvas. Musée des Beaux-Arts, Rennes.

The dial and the movement

There is a serious objection to all this. Daniel Breazeale, who has translated much of Fichte into English, reads him as saying that knowing and striving are equally original: neither comes first, because each needs the other. Fichte gives him evidence. “No limitation, no longing; no longing, no limitation,” he writes, and in The System of Ethics of 1798 he adds that knowledge, in turn, gives the moral drive its object. A striving that knew nothing would not know what to strive for.

I agree that each needs the other, but that does not mean neither comes first, because necessary is not the same as essential. Think of a watch. To tell the time, you need the dial, the hands, and the hours engraved on the face; without them, the movement inside would turn in the dark and tell nobody anything. Yet even if both are needed to know the time, just the movement is what the watch is, and the dial is how the movement shows itself. Knowing is the dial, the part we read and cannot do without, and striving is the movement.

A watch movement by Charles Cabrier, London, about 1740 to 1760: the dial, and the movement behind it. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Gift of J. Pierpont Morgan, 1917 (open access).

A few pages earlier in the same book, Fichte says which of the two he puts first: the theoretical powers “go on their way until they run into what can be approved”, but they do not hold “the criterion of its correctness. That lies in the practical, which is the first and highest thing in the human being, and its true essence.”

An eternal wavering

In the same pages Fichte imagines the person who waits to be sure. Without an absolute criterion for my convictions about duty, he writes, I would have to “either act on luck, which runs against conscience, or not act at all, and spend my whole life undecided, in an eternal wavering back and forth between the for and the against”. While judgement is still searching, the imagination hovers between opposites, and because the search answers to a drive that is not yet satisfied, the doubt comes bound up with anxiety. He was writing about conscience, about how we can be certain of what we ought to do, but anyone who has written the same list three times knows the wavering he means.

He does not tell us to stop thinking. “Let thinking go its own way, independent of conscience, rigorously,” he writes, and he calls it cowardice to steer thought towards a conclusion fixed in advance. But he denies that thinking can end the search by itself, since it holds no criterion of its own. A drive starts the search, and a feeling ends it: when judgement finds what the drive was asking for, the two agree, and the agreement feels like certainty. It is no pleasure that takes us by surprise, Fichte says, only “a cold approval” of what was bound to be found. And nobody can feel it on your behalf: certainty from other people’s judgements, he insists, does not exist. That may be why the fourth friend you ask leaves you no surer than the first.

Before the fourth list

So which comes first? Fichte’s answer, as I read him, is that we begin by pushing, and the world is what pushes back; knowing is how we read the push, as necessary as the dial of a watch, and no more the thing that moves us.

The next time you start the list a third time, it may be worth changing the question at the top of the page, from what more you need to know to what you are striving for, and then looking for one small push that would let the world answer: a phone call, say, or a week spent trying the thing you keep weighing. Then let the thinking go its own way, rigorously, until the cold approval comes.

Sources.

Fichte, Foundation of the Entire Wissenschaftslehre (1794 to 1795), Sämmtliche Werke I, 100, 247 to 248, 261 to 262, 270 and 302 to 303; The System of Ethics (1798), §15, Sämmtliche Werke IV, 165 to 176; The Vocation of Man (1800), Sämmtliche Werke II, 167 and 263. Kant, Critique of Pure Reason, A633/B661; Critique of Practical Reason, §6.

Daniel Breazeale’s entry on Fichte in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy; his objection is in Thinking Through the Wissenschaftslehre (2013).

The newborn follows Wayne Martin, Idealism and Objectivity (1997). Translations from the German are my own.

it’s philosophy: a new essay most weeks, on one question from everyday life.

If you know someone who is writing the same list for the third time, send them this.

Share