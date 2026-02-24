it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Ultron
Feb 25

Very beautifully explained!! A reader or author should never stumble over the words that are meant to convey a message, and you have done an excellent job at explaining such a difficult philosophical matter. My personal perspective consists of the idea that “accepting your self” means being okay with the subject-matter of the pond changing (i am quite fond of the pond allegeration) and your shell consists of a collection of certain norms and values that is inherently part of you. If you follow that sense of moral code within you, you can truely love and appreciate and also rightfully criticise the subject-matter and its changing nature because you have a clear view of who you are and what is important to you. I am much open for discussion because my vision may very differ from one another and there is no clear “right or wrong” when it comes to matters like these. Our views are very parallel and i am proud of you for making this essay. Much love from your dear friend ultron<3

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Kelli Allred
Feb 24

Nice work. It’s lovely to be on the other side of that selfhood—one of the few perks of growing older. I make changes in activities and habits, but I am happy

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