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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
6d

Floris, I didn't know Kafka had once considered himself more of a draftsman than a writer. It makes me wonder what else he might have drawn if that experience with his teacher hadn't discouraged him. And there's something fascinating about the little figures bent over their desks. They seem to carry the same helplessness I feel when reading his stories, without needing a single word.

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Tombarriesimmons's avatar
Tombarriesimmons
3d

Thank you for pointing out Kafka's draftsmanship. I was unaware, just as I was of the story about him meeting the little girl with the lost doll x

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