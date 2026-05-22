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Ramona Moth's avatar
Ramona Moth
Jul 11

so good ! the 2002 hallway girl with the black jacket lives in my head now & ‘The death of wonder about the mysterious other’ is such a good line. i do agree we’ve traded wonder for a sheet of statistics .

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AKcidentalwriter
May 29

Intrigue has been stripped! We have fell for the tricknology of data. Data doesn't make a person. All of this digital stuff is self induced. There is no real checking. Ultimately it goes back to the person. That can only be found out in person. Mystery for me is what matters. All of this false research. Anyway enough of my rant. I like what you do

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