it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Juliette Hoefnagel's avatar
Juliette Hoefnagel
Sep 28

What a brave and beautiful essay Floris

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Claire B Gomes's avatar
Claire B Gomes
Sep 28

Choosing yourself over an uncomfortable crowd takes immense courage. One thing I learned about isolation is that people often pathologise it, but I believe it is the opposite. I get to be myself, and I love the joy I find in isolation.

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