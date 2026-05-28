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AD. II's avatar
AD. II
May 30

I enjoyed reading this, and i tend to find a lot of your articles relatable. It's almost like a coincidence that in my lastest post i made reference to the same scene. And just a few days ago i was thinking of the different ways the experiences of body affects the soul.

So it's just beautiful to me, how you've portrayed the effects of physical pain on the mind and soul through Tokyo ghoul.

Exquisite!

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AKcidentalwriter
May 29

I like how you ended it!

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