it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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Jeruel Richard's avatar
Jeruel Richard
Sep 8

You have just explained the situation of like 90% of the population.

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Claire B Gomes's avatar
Claire B Gomes
Sep 29Edited

Critical thinking is crucial, but I think its application is severely hindered when the media institutions dictate public discourse, that makes it exceptionally difficult for us to independently assess the strengths and weaknesses of the issue.

which I also think the applicable proverb to your article is only dead fish go with the flow.

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