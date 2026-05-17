it's philosophy

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AKcidentalwriter
Jun 3

Well I have sum this up many of us are looking for a place to land and we only have a gallon of fuel left in the jet engine.... What happens we will crash land somewhere by just falling out of the sky.

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Ultron
May 17

Greatly written article! There is undeniably a society where performing is a common method of seeking validation, so i always like to think, using the anecdote from your article: Don’t wear the jacket because you want an identity, wear the jacket because it IS your identity. (Your writing style and structuring of your essays are most definitely improving, keep rocking!^^)

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