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romy's avatar
romy
Oct 11

Desire is so rarely just about wanting an object or an outcome; it's almost always a mirror reflecting our deepest hunger. The psychological layering here makes the whole piece feel both intellectually grounded and deeply vulnerable.

So glad you leaned into opening up more with your writing. Wonderful work!

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prentice h dawkins's avatar
prentice h dawkins
Oct 11

Excellent article, showing insight far above average.

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