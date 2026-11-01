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wlindsaywheeler's avatar
wlindsaywheeler
10h

"...French utopian socialism in 1841 and 1842, a doctrine steeped in Christian values,"

Nothing can be further from the truth. "Utopian Socialism" is Gnosticism. Utopianism is this “immanentizing the eschaton” which is pure Gnosticism. And then the getting rid of serfdom, caste, and hierarchy--is Gnosticism.

Socialism, Communism, Fascism are all Gnostic movements. Freemasonry is also Gnostic.

Everything throws off its opposite. That includes Christianity--it is full of minefields. People think it is Christian--but are deceived.

A researcher into ancient Gnosticism, Prof. Eric Voegelin, in the 40s, 50s, came to a sudden realization that "All of modernity is Gnostic", meaning Gnosticism had returned. The Puritans were pure Gnostics. Reading all of the above, it is clear that Dostoevsky was a Gnostic while claiming he was a Christian.

That is a fatal error. I don't see how a Gnostic becomes a philosopher--it is impossible.

Eric Voegelin has got to be the MOST important scholar of the past 500 years. Not Einstein, Not Kant, Not Hegel. Not Heidegger. But Voegelin.

Thomas F. Bertonneau gives an introduction to the crisis of the rise of Gnosticism in our age.

Gnosticism from a Non-Voegelinian Perspective, Part I

https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/4440

Gnosticism from a Non-Voegelinian Perspective, Part II

https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/4452

Gnosticism from a Non-Voegelinian Perspective, Part III (Gnosticism in Modern Scholarship)

https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/4461

Gnosticism from a Non-Voegelinian Perspective, Part IV (Revisiting Voegelin)

https://www.brusselsjournal.com/node/4466

Poets and writers cannot possibly be philosophers. And most certainly Dostoevsky does not have a foundation that would lead to the field of philosophy. A thinker, yeah. But not a philosopher.

The seeds of Communism is in the Early Church and in the NT; to misinterpret Scripture is going to lead to Gnosticism and evil. The Early Church of the NT was still Jewish! Both economic and cultural communism (i.e. Gal 3:28) are in the Early Church--that must be recognized and suppressed.

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Gabriel Petrie's avatar
Gabriel Petrie
1d

This was a fascinating essay on Dostoyevsky. I knew that he was involved in the revolutionary movement in Russia, but I didn't realize the full extent of his activities. The discontent in Russia during the 1840s was not dissimilar to what was going on in the rest of Europe at the time. Russia only managed to avoid unrest in 1848 because of it's powerful autocracy.

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