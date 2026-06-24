it's philosophy

it's philosophy

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🦆 William Melgar's avatar
🦆 William Melgar
Jun 30

This was very nice bro!!

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Moon Sea
Jun 25

Currently watching the Handmaid’s Tale, it is definitely part of my Bildung

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