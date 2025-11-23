it’s philosophy is for people who suspect that everyday life is full of paradoxes worth thinking through.
One question from an ordinary life at a time, thought through slowly. Why loneliness can teach you to think for yourself. Whether kindness is a weakness or a kind of courage. Why the one witness you cannot escape is yourself.
Each essay follows its question through the books that faced it first: Camus beside loneliness, Dostoevsky beside conscience, Nietzsche beside the death of God. Short essays, five minutes with your coffee, no philosophy degree required.
How this started
One of these essays began as a diary entry. It is about the years at school when I had no group to belong to, and had to learn to think for myself. Camus wrote that in the midst of winter he found, within himself, an invincible summer. Mine began when I picked up Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. The questions from those years are the ones I keep writing about.
Why “it’s philosophy”?
Because philosophy is more than a syllabus, a system or a list of famous names. It is the habit of taking the questions of an ordinary day seriously: why we can feel alone among other people, what we really want, who sees us when no one is watching. it’s philosophy thinks those questions through with the writers who faced them first, and defends a kind of worth that cannot be measured.
The apostrophe in the name is a φ, the first letter of philosophia: in Greek, the love of wisdom.
Start with these
Every essay is free.
Who writes this
I’m Floris van Doorn. I write about existentialism, philosophy and literature, trying to unveil the complexities and paradoxes of everyday life. I read Dostoevsky and Turgenev, Camus and Nietzsche, and I believe the humanities are worth defending, because they teach you how to think.
The family
it’s philosophy has two sisters. it’s art, by Vittorio Zappa, stands in front of one artwork at a time. it’s science, by Tommaso Firaux, follows one idea from physics and biology until it reaches life and mind. Read together, they look at the same world three ways.
Questions
Do I need to have read the books? No. Each essay gives you what you need from them.
Is it free? Yes. Every essay is free.
Can I write to you? Please do. Reply to any email or leave a comment; some of the best thinking here happens in the comments.
What happens when I subscribe? A new essay in your inbox most weeks. No digests, no filler in between.
What if I want to leave? There is an unsubscribe link at the bottom of every email. No hard feelings.
it’s philosophy publishes short essays on questions from everyday life (loneliness, desire, conscience, kindness, beauty), read through existentialism, philosophy and literature, from Dostoevsky and Turgenev to Camus and Nietzsche. Philosophy for how to live, a few minutes at a time.
If you know someone who has felt alone in a crowd and wondered what it meant, send them this page.