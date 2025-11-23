it’s philosophy is for people who suspect that everyday life is full of paradoxes worth thinking through.

One question from an ordinary life at a time, thought through slowly. Why loneliness can teach you to think for yourself. Whether kindness is a weakness or a kind of courage. Why the one witness you cannot escape is yourself.

Each essay follows its question through the books that faced it first: Camus beside loneliness, Dostoevsky beside conscience, Nietzsche beside the death of God. Short essays, five minutes with your coffee, no philosophy degree required.

How this started

One of these essays began as a diary entry. It is about the years at school when I had no group to belong to, and had to learn to think for myself. Camus wrote that in the midst of winter he found, within himself, an invincible summer. Mine began when I picked up Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. The questions from those years are the ones I keep writing about.

Why “it’s philosophy”?

Because philosophy is more than a syllabus, a system or a list of famous names. It is the habit of taking the questions of an ordinary day seriously: why we can feel alone among other people, what we really want, who sees us when no one is watching. it’s philosophy thinks those questions through with the writers who faced them first, and defends a kind of worth that cannot be measured.

The apostrophe in the name is a φ, the first letter of philosophia: in Greek, the love of wisdom.

Start with these

The Courage to be Kind Floris van Doorn · Feb 12 I think most of us try to become a better person. When wanting to be a better person, the first thing that often comes to mind (to me atleast) is being more kind to other people. However in our competitive society kindness isn’t always seen as a virtue. It is more often seen as a sign of weakness. Which to me is a pity. Read full story

On Overcoming Loneliness Floris van Doorn · Sep 28 This is the most personal essay I have written as of yet. In doubt whether I should keep it as a diary entry or publish it as an essay, I decided to do the latter. It was a quite cathartic experience for me writing this, as it captures one of the most central themes of my life thus far: loneliness. I hope the essay can be of any worth to anyone who migh… Read full story

The Eternal Witness: Conscience in Dostoevsky’s Novels Floris van Doorn · Oct 15 During Joseph Folley’s book club I made a comparison to Ivan Karamazov from Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov and Bazarov from Fathers and Sons by Turgenev. The reason I compared the two was because of their shared faith in rationality, holding in aspiration to become just as indifferent to feelings as the laws of physics are, the most striking factor they held in… Read full story

Every essay is free.

Who writes this

I’m Floris van Doorn. I write about existentialism, philosophy and literature, trying to unveil the complexities and paradoxes of everyday life. I read Dostoevsky and Turgenev, Camus and Nietzsche, and I believe the humanities are worth defending, because they teach you how to think.

The family

it’s philosophy has two sisters. it’s art, by Vittorio Zappa, stands in front of one artwork at a time. it’s science, by Tommaso Firaux, follows one idea from physics and biology until it reaches life and mind. Read together, they look at the same world three ways.

Questions

Do I need to have read the books? No. Each essay gives you what you need from them.

Is it free? Yes. Every essay is free.

Can I write to you? Please do. Reply to any email or leave a comment; some of the best thinking here happens in the comments.

What happens when I subscribe? A new essay in your inbox most weeks. No digests, no filler in between.

What if I want to leave? There is an unsubscribe link at the bottom of every email. No hard feelings.

it’s philosophy publishes short essays on questions from everyday life (loneliness, desire, conscience, kindness, beauty), read through existentialism, philosophy and literature, from Dostoevsky and Turgenev to Camus and Nietzsche. Philosophy for how to live, a few minutes at a time.

If you know someone who has felt alone in a crowd and wondered what it meant, send them this page.

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