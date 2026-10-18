it’s philosophy is for people who suspect that everyday life is full of paradoxes worth thinking through.
One question from an ordinary life at a time, thought through with the writers who faced it first: Camus beside loneliness, Dostoevsky beside conscience, Nietzsche beside the death of God. Short essays, five minutes with your coffee, no philosophy degree required.
Try one, right now
Think of something you did when nobody was watching. Nobody caught you. And yet one person saw it: you. In Crime and Punishment, Raskolnikov has an elegant theory for his crime and still cannot live with what he did. No one in the novel makes him suffer as much as he makes himself.
Twenty seconds ago this was an old memory. Now it is a question about who you are when you are alone. That is what these essays do.
Every essay is free.
How it works
A new essay most weeks, on one question from everyday life. Some are personal, some are close readings of a novel, and most follow their question through the writers who faced it first.
Who writes this
I’m Floris van Doorn. I write about existentialism, philosophy and literature, trying to unveil the complexities and paradoxes of everyday life. I read Dostoevsky and Turgenev, Camus and Nietzsche, and I believe the humanities are worth defending, because they teach you how to think.
it’s philosophy publishes short essays on questions from everyday life (loneliness, desire, conscience, kindness, beauty), read through existentialism, philosophy and literature, from Dostoevsky and Turgenev to Camus and Nietzsche. Philosophy for how to live, a few minutes at a time.
Questions
Do I need to have read the books? No. Each essay gives you what you need from them.
Is it free? Yes. Every essay is free.
Can I write to you? Please do. Reply to any email or leave a comment; some of the best thinking here happens in the comments.
What happens when I subscribe? A new essay in your inbox most weeks. No digests, no filler in between.
What if I want to leave? There is an unsubscribe link at the bottom of every email. No hard feelings.