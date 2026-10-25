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Kafka and the Visual
The drawings he asked to have burned, the scenes his novels put in our heads, and his own face.
Oct 25
•
Floris van Doorn
and
it's philosophy
49
9
15
[Start here] What is it's philosophy?
An introduction, and one question to try.
Oct 18
•
it's philosophy
16
5
The Eternal Witness: Conscience in Dostoevsky’s Novels
The ever present witness
Oct 15
•
Floris van Doorn
35
13
8
The Multifaceted Psychology of Desire
The joy of life as an end-in-itself
Oct 10
•
Floris van Doorn
13
12
7
September 2026
On Overcoming Loneliness
Memoirs and reflections of a recent past
Sep 28
•
Floris van Doorn
31
28
10
Russia of the 19th Century: Anxious Tsars, Poor Peasants and Isolated Intellectuals
An essential historical background to understand Russian literature
Sep 13
•
Floris van Doorn
22
15
8
Dare to Think: The Danger of Using Politics for Social Gain
When truth becomes secondary
Sep 6
•
Floris van Doorn
15
9
10
The Diary of Schiele: The life he could only paint
A diary Schiele never kept: the mirror he broke, the woman he lost, the family he painted before it existed.
Published on it's art
•
Sep 1
August 2026
The Roots of Nihilism I: Fathers and Sons
The novel that introduced nihilism in Russia
Aug 27
•
Floris van Doorn
22
6
The Unbearable Complexity Of The Individual
Longing for totality and the danger of group identities
Aug 13
•
Floris van Doorn
65
11
16
July 2026
My Strange Relationship With Beauty
How coming to terms with my need for beauty changed my life
Jul 31
•
Floris van Doorn
21
8
7
Gen Z’s Problem with Therapy Speak and Self-Diagnosing
Giving teenagers the freedom to experiment without permanence.
Jul 6
•
Floris van Doorn
19
5
7
© 2026 it's philosophy
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